The “Desert Falcon” joint international exercise concluded this past week. The exercise was held at "Uvda" Air Force Base in cooperation with the U.S. Air Force Central Command (AFCENT). The exercise included the IAF’s 122nd, 119th, and 115th Squadrons, and the American 55th Fighter Jet Squadron, which operates F-16 fighter jets.



During the exercise, Israeli and American aircrews flew wing-to-wing and trained for various aerial scenarios and strikes. The training was an important milestone in strengthening the strategic-international cooperation between Israel and the US Air Force and contributed to the readiness of the forces for any attack.