The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has called on U.S. law enforcement officials and leaders to provide greater security for synagogues and Jewish institutions after the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Texas yesterday.

“The attack on a synagogue during Saturday morning service, usually the best attended time of the week for Jewish worshippers, is clearly an attack on Jews and requires concerted action from U.S. law enforcement officials and political leaders,” CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa said. “There can be no compromise on this issue, Jews and Jewish institutions require better security and protection.”

In August 2021, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s 2020 hate crime statistics demonstrated that crimes targeting Jews comprised 54.9% of all crimes against a religious minority during the most recent tally.

“Our thoughts and prayers are sent to those who suffered through the attack, and we stand in solidarity with the Texas Jewish community as a whole. We would also like to express our gratitude to the police and other law enforcement agencies for their roles in ensuring that none of the hostages were harmed,” Roytman Dratwa said.