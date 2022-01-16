The heavy rains which battered Israel over the weekend caused flooding in various places across th e country,

Two people were trapped in their vehicle in a flood at the Nahal Kana stream in Samaria. The vehicle got stuck on two rocks. Firefighters worked with the help of a drone to locate the vehicle, and teams of Special Rescue Unit fighters from the Samaria station were called to the scene. Both of the trapped people were rescued safely.

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan, was updated on the rescue efforts led by the Samaria Rescue Unit and the staff of the Defense Division of the Samaria Regional Council. Dagan said: "I urge everyone to refrain from going out to areas that are flooded at this time and to heed the police recommendations in this regard."

At the same time,, streets were flooded and blocked in the cities of Petah Tikva, Yavne, and Netanya.

18,000 residents of Lod have been affected by flooding.

A large tree fell onto a street in Jerusalem's German Colony neighborhood, blocking the road and severing power cables, leaving residents without power as temperatures reached a high in the mid-40s.