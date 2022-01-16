It was difficult to ignore Raviv Drucker and Talia Sasson's disgraceful attacks on former Diaspora Minister Omer Yankelevitch, whom is now declared a candidate for the position of chairman of the Jewish Agency. The two references were characterized not only by the arrogant dismissal of the skills of Yankelevitch, a smart and groundbreaking woman, but also by the recycling of ugly insinuations regarding her. In their articles, one can add Rogel Alfer's critique referring to Yankelevitch's filmed visit to Gantz's family home brought in the excellent report - I did not think I would say that about him - by Avishai Ben-Haim in "News 13".

It must be stated: in my belief, anyone who is capable of decerning simple issues and viewed the report on channel 13, saw Yankelevitch as a person and not as a placard. Anyone who became acquainted with the close friendship formed between the Gantz family and the Omer and Yaron Yankelevitch family and their five children, who saw Yankelevitch in her ultra-Orthodox surrounding, albeit breaking the glass ceiling, anyone who saw her warm and close relationship with her children, including her paratrooper son whom she visits at his military base - understands how absurd and childish the whole story of this novel, whose debauchery continues despite her firm denials.

Why does the media allow itself to rant about Yankelevitch with such rudeness, and even after the Colette Avital affair, as if we had learned nothing from the false rumor mill that haunted her as well? It is clear: Yankelevitch is a woman, and an attractive one as well, thereby permitting to pry into her life and belittle her denials. She is also an ultra-Orthodox Jew, so it is permissible to underestimate her in the context of "trampling all orthodox";

Indeed, she promoted the regulation of unregistered housing built in certain settlements at the time in good faith (also in its legal meaning) on ​​state lands, outposts and settlements in Judea and Samaria, especially at the encouragement of Ariel Sharon ("Run and seize the hills") with his security considerations. In the eyes of her critics such an act is considered unforgivable, even though Defense Minister Gantz, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, Minister Michael Bitton and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit were partners in preparing the regulation of the settlement in 2020. But for Drucker, support for such settlements is big no-no, and so it is as far as Talia Sasson is concerned, the author of the outposts report. Their view is acceptable regarding settlements, they're allowed to oppose Yankelevitch's candidacy from their political point of view, if that were it.

However, Sasson stated in her oped on Haaretz that "from the moment she (Yankelevitch) was included in the party's list for the Knesset, she has been known mainly for her connections to the blue-and-white chairman. The nature of her skills has not been clarified to this day, even though she was appointed by Gantz to serve as Diaspora Minister''.

Alongside the despicable gossip, Sasson also disregarded the successful ability of Yankelevitch as a woman who rarely evolve out of the chauvinistic ultra-Orthodox society and graduated with honors in law with a bachelor's degree from the Ono Academic Campus and a master's in law degree from Bar-Ilan University. Yankelevitch also passed an historic government decision, a strategic outline for securing the future of the Jewish people, which outlined a long-term plan for connecting with Diaspora Jewry.

Besides here academic achievements, Yankelevitch specialized in intellectual property law, served as a member of the Israeli Bar Association's Intellectual Property Committee, founded the "Just Began" organization for the advancement of peripheral society aimed at operating in both ultra-Orthodox and Arabic societies, and established the "Art and Faith" initiative to advance ultra-Orthodox artists. If Sasson is not yet convinced, she is invited to read again the overwhelming article that Yankelevitch wrote during her time as Minister of the Diaspora about Sasson's outposts report, as part of a controversy between the two.

Alper also devoted an entire column to Yankelevitch at the time, with a poor analysis of her visit to the Gantz family home, a visit designed, among other things, to dispel the rumor that hit the election campaign. The friendship and affection between Yankelevitch and Revital Gantz were completely genuine, even if there was a slight discomfort from their very need to prove their friendship in front of the camera. Alper - a serial mis interpreter of people and their beliefs - explained the encounter quite the opposite of their meaning: he stated that "the unreliability is evident in the exaggeration", that it was "too photogenic" (she is photogenic, Alper, what can you do? Although you and I much less), that "she was instructed what to say" and that they were in a meeting of 'fraud' and 'forgery'. What is he leaning on? nothing but impudence, political position and chauvinism towards an opinionated woman who does not think alone but "instructed her what to say".

So did Raviv Drucker, who described the cordial visit to Gantz's home as a "horror visit" and stated that the same videotaped conversation with Revital Gantz was enough "to disqualify any reasonable person from public office." What are you talking about, Drucker? What is this flat and unfounded pseudo sophistication? He added that "Yankelevitch has proven in her short public career that she does not deserve to be a public figure." How did she prove that?

In my eyes, Omer Yankelevitch is an educated, original, energetic, valued woman. Unlike some of her predecessors, she does not approach her position in the Jewish Agency as an opportunity for a job position, rather she hopes to dedicate herself entirely to the job. Once obtaining the position, she will break new ground and work to bring all Jewish communities closer, and in particular the vital communities within the United States, whose positions regarding the Western Wall was a low point in the relations between the two communities in the last years. In Israel, Yankelevitch is not an ultra-Orthodox of this marginalized class, but a warm and unifying figure. In an interview on Makor Rishon, Rabbi Ric Jacobs said that "I had some very positive conversations with Minister Yankelevitch. Some claimed that she would not be open to liberal ideas, but I came to know that the opposite was true. Her curiosity and interest are refreshing and vital".

In the same interview, he also refers to her intentions to promote the "Obligation to Consult Law", according to which a mechanism will be established that represents the Jews of the world, and in Israel they will have to hear their positions before relevant legislation. Yankelevitch's daughter, by the way, was a member of representatives for a year of service in overseas communities within the agency.

In short, Yankelevitch seems to be a perfect candidate for the chairmanship of the Jewish Agency, and she will also be the first woman in this important position - this is also significant. I hope she will get elected.

As Dalia Ravikovic once wrote in one of her poems: "The harassers will be beaten on the lips."

Doron Koren is on the editorial staff of Haaretz Hebrew edition, and a literary critic