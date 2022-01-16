The leadership of the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America (Orthodox Union) on Saturday night issued a statement of solidarity with Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, following the hostage-taking incident there.

In a statement, the OU said it is closely monitoring the crisis situation at the Texas synagogue.

“We have been in direct communication this evening with senior officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice and other key agencies as well as our Jewish community partners at Secure Community Network,” it said.

“We call on all congregations to pray for the welfare of those inside Beth Israel and the federal and local law enforcement officers on scene.”

“While it seems this is an isolated incident, it is still unfolding and we urge all synagogues to ensure their security and safety protocols are in place and that they are in contact with their local law enforcement partners as appropriate,” the statement continued.

“The safety of synagogues is of the highest priority to the Orthodox Union. We will continue to work to ensure that members of our community – and of all faith communities – can exercise the freedom to worship with freedom from fear,” concluded the OU.

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder earlier on Saturday night expressed solidarity with the Colleyville Jewish community.

“Once again, on Shabbat, a day of prayer and solemn contemplation, a synagogue is the target of a vicious attack during which its rabbi and congregants are being held hostage by an antisemite intent on harming all that is decent in our troubled world,” Lauder said in a statement.

“Jewish communities across the globe stand in solidarity with Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. Just as when the target of a violent antisemitic attack was the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, or the synagogue in Halle, Germany, or the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California, the attack on Congregation Beth Israel is an attack on all of us,” he added.

“I am grateful to Texas law enforcement for their efforts to bring this horrific situation to a hopefully peaceful conclusion. I am also heartened by the calls that I and other members of the Jewish community have received from Muslim leaders in the United States and around the world condemning this latest senseless act of hate. Their support is critical at this time.”

“We are living in dangerous times. The World Jewish Congress has been at the forefront of the fight against antisemitism for over 85 years, and this latest attack is proof that we cannot afford to become complacent. We must continue to tackle this age-old hatred head on,” concluded Lauder.

Earlier, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the US, condemned the hostage-taking incident at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

In a statement, the organization said it is in contact with local community leaders to learn more about the attack and provide any assistance possible.

"We strongly condemn the hostage-taking at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. This latest antisemitic attack at a house of worship is an unacceptable act of evil,” said CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell.

“We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and we pray that law enforcement authorities are able to swiftly and safely free the hostages. No cause can justify or excuse this crime. We are in contact with local community leaders to learn more and provide any assistance that we can," he added.