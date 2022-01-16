Reacting to the ongoing situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder has expressed solidarity with the Colleyville Jewish community.

“Once again, on Shabbat, a day of prayer and solemn contemplation, a synagogue is the target of a vicious attack during which its rabbi and congregants are being held hostage by an antisemite intent on harming all that is decent in our troubled world,” Lauder said in a statement.

“Jewish communities across the globe stand in solidarity with Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. Just as when the target of a violent antisemitic attack was the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, or the synagogue in Halle, Germany, or the Chabad of Poway synagogue in California, the attack on Congregation Beth Israel is an attack on all of us,” he added.

“I am grateful to Texas law enforcement for their efforts to bring this horrific situation to a hopefully peaceful conclusion. I am also heartened by the calls that I and other members of the Jewish community have received from Muslim leaders in the United States and around the world condemning this latest senseless act of hate. Their support is critical at this time.”

“We are living in dangerous times. The World Jewish Congress has been at the forefront of the fight against antisemitism for over 85 years, and this latest attack is proof that we cannot afford to become complacent. We must continue to tackle this age-old hatred head on,” concluded Lauder.

Earlier, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the US, condemned the hostage-taking incident at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

In a statement, the organization said it is in contact with local community leaders to learn more about the attack and provide any assistance possible.

"We strongly condemn the hostage-taking at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. This latest antisemitic attack at a house of worship is an unacceptable act of evil,” said CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell.

“We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and we pray that law enforcement authorities are able to swiftly and safely free the hostages. No cause can justify or excuse this crime. We are in contact with local community leaders to learn more and provide any assistance that we can," he added.

the Jewish Agency for Israel responded to the incident and said, "The Jewish Agency is closely monitoring the evolving situation in TX, USA, and praying for the safety of all those involved."

Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai tweeted, "Monitoring closely from Israel the hostage situation unfolding at Beth Israel Congregation where the Jewish community gathered for Shabbat services in Colleyville, Texas. Praying for an immediate and safe end."

Shai also said that he is "worriedly following" the event, which was "another expected display" of "the anti-Semitism which is growing in the US." He added that he and his staff "are in contact with the Jewish community in Texas and following the situation in the synagogue. I pray that the incident ends quickly and without injuries among the hostages or the US security forces."

US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides tweeted, "I am closely monitoring reports of the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Texas, where the community is gathered for Shabbat services. Praying for an immediate and safe end."

US Senator Ted Cruz tweeted, "Heidi and I are praying for those at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville and for the SWAT team and all other law enforcement on the scene responding. My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation and are in close contact with local and national authorities."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "POTUS has been briefed about the developing hostage situation in the Dallas area. He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops. Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who is Jewish, tweeted, "I’m monitoring the situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. I’m praying for a peaceful resolution, for those being held, for the first responders, for Congregation Beth Israel, and for the Jewish community in Colleyville."