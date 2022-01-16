Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman announced on Saturday night that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Good evening everyone. During Shabbat I was found to be positive for COVID-19. I feel good and will go through the isolation in the next few days in my home in Nokdim. I will continue to lead a responsible economic policy from home as well, keep track of the data and plan forward. Take care, have a good week!" he said.

Later on Saturday night, it was announced that MK Alex Kushnir of Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party, chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee, had informed the Knesset Sergeant at Arms that he was positive for COVID-19. He most recently had been in the Knesset this past Wednesday.

It was also discovered that MK Moshe Tur-Paz (Yesh Atid) was diagnosed with the virus.

In addition, the Knesset Sergeant at Arms was informed by MK David Amsalem (Likud) that he tested positive for COVID-19. Amsalem was last in the Knesset on January 12. Two employees of the Technology and Computing Division in the Knesset, and an employee of the Human Resources Division, also tested positive for the virus, as well as two members of the Knesset Guard and a housekeeping worker.

On Friday, it was announced that Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) has tested positive for coronavirus. A statement issued by his office said the minister had performed a home antigen test which came out positive, and was also found positive in an institutional antigen test.

Elkin said he will continue to oversee the activities of the Ministry of Housing while quarantining at his home.

A number of Knesset members have tested positive for the virus in recent days. MK Emilie Moatti (Labor) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Friends, I just informed the faction that I, like many of us, am positive for COVID. I feel okay, I had a bit of a fever. I think it's going to be okay, a hug to you all and go get vaccinated,” she tweeted.

MK Yomtob Kalfon (Yamina) also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tested positive for the coronavirus. His office said that "Minister Lapid is staying in his home in isolation and feeling well."

Lapid is the second minister to be infected with the virus in the current wave. He was preceded by Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Last weekend, MKs Etty Atia (Likud), Haim Katz (Likud) and Yoav Ben Tzur (Shas) tested positive for COVID-19.