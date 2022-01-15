מהומות בנגב גם בערב שבת

Violent riots continued in the Negev on Friday night, in the towns of Segev Shalom and Tel Sheva and on nearby Route 25.

The rioters threw rocks at the police station in Tel Sheva, lit fireworks, and hurled firebombs at police officers.

The officers responded by using riot dispersal methods, and one suspect was arrested.

Similar riots took place Thursday night, protesting the planting of trees carried out by the JNF in the Mulada area.

During those riots, the vehicle of a security guard was stoned. The security guard managed to take cover at the police station and later it emerged that his vehicle had been set on fire.