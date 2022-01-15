Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) responded Saturday night to the hostage situation in a Texas synagogue.

"Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with the Livia Link-Raviv, the Israeli Consul in Houston, who is on her way to the scene of the event, and received an update regarding what is happening on the ground," a Ministry statement said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters being held at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas," Lapid said. "We are carefully following the hostage situation and are in close contact with American law enforcement agencies."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded: "I am closely monitoring the hostage situation taking place in Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers."

The Jewish Agency for Israel responded: "The Jewish Agency is closely monitoring the evolving situation in TX, USA, and praying for the safety of all those involved."

Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai (Labor) tweeted, "Monitoring closely from Israel the hostage situation unfolding at Beth Israel Congregation where the Jewish community gathered for Shabbat services in Colleyville, Texas. Praying for an immediate and safe end."

Shai also said that he is "worriedly following" the event, which was "another expected display" of "the anti-Semitism which is growing in the US." He added that he and his staff "are in contact with the Jewish community in Texas and following the situation in the synagogue. I pray that the incident ends quickly and without injuries among the hostages or the US security forces."

US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides tweeted, "I am closely monitoring reports of the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Texas, where the community is gathered for Shabbat services. Praying for an immediate and safe end."

US Senator Ted Cruz tweeted, "Heidi and I are praying for those at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville and for the SWAT team and all other law enforcement on the scene responding. My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation and are in close contact with local and national authorities."

Former Diaspora Minister and Jewish Agency chair candidate Omer Yankelevitch said: ‏Praying for the safety of our brothers and sisters at Congregation Beth Israel in Texas."

Yankelevitch also shared a prayer: "Our brothers,​ the whole house of Israel, who are given over to trouble or captivity​, whether they abide on the sea or on the dry land: May G-d have mercy upon them, and bring them forth from trouble to freedom, from darkness to light, and from subjectio​n to redemptio​n, now speedily and in the near future."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "POTUS has been briefed about the developing hostage situation in the Dallas area. He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops. Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership."