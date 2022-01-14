A Fort Lauderdale man who allegedly set a police cruiser on fire outside a Chabad house in Lauderhill, Florida has been apprehended by police, 7News Miami reported.

Lauderhill Police said on Friday that the suspect Brian Bocage, 21, was arrested on Thursday night.

Bocage is accused of setting on fire a Lauderhill Police car that was parked in front of the Synagogue of Inverrary-Chabad on Wednesday shortly before midnight.

A video posted to Instagram showed a figure dousing a liquid on the vehicle before lighting it on fire.

Bocage was charged with arson and criminal mischief.

“We’re relieved that this person is in custody. We’re going to let the law enforcement do what they need to do and hopefully justice will be served and hopefully he will not be able to do this again,” Rabbi Levi Livingston told 7News.

Police said that Bocage is also the suspect in a fire that took place at a veterans memorial in North Lauderdale in December that caused $7,500 worth of damage.

