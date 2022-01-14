The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Friday that it is investigating the attack on the vehicle of a security guard during riots in the Negev as a terrorist attack.

The incident occurred as the security guard was on his way to the police station in Tel Sheva. The rioters threw rocks at the vehicle. The security guard managed to take cover at the police station and later it emerged that his vehicle had been set on fire.

Rocks were also reported on Highway 80 near the Nevatim military base. Police officers from the Arad station arrived at the scene. The windows of the police car were shattered. In addition, a policeman was lightly injured and required evacuation to the hospital for medical treatment.

"Israel Police are also working with increased forces during the weekend," a police statement said. "We appeal to the public to call our hotline in any case of concern. We will not allow any violent protest and will act to enforce the law against the violators."

The riots are parts of protests against the planting of trees by the Jewish National Fund (JNF) in Bedouin communities in the Negev.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)