Defense Minister Gantz and Foreign Affairs Minister Lapid have announced that a state commission of inquiry into the submarine affair will be put up for government approval on Sunday.

Defense Minister Gantz commented "The establishment of a commission of inquiry is a necessary step in maintaining Israel's security. This is a national need, and I thank the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, the Minister of Justice and all those who support the proposition."

Foreign Minister Lapid added "We promised the Israeli public that we will not give up on the investigation of the affair - and we kept our promise. The submarine affair is the most serious security-related corruption case in the history of Israel, and every stone must be turned in order to reach the investigation of the truth. This is our commitment to IDF soldiers and to the citizens of Israel.