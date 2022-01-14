Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant at Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, discusses the age-old disease left by the spies of ancient times and passed down throughout the ages until today.

According to Minskoff, spies’ negative report of The Land of Israel is still in our midst in the form of naysayers discouraging and damaging Israel with slanderous reports and false evidence which appears real.

Conclusion: Be a yay-sayer according to Hashem (G-d); you can never go wrong.