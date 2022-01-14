Israel's Transportation Ministry on Thursday night announced a decision to reduce the frequency of bus lines, due to the high number of bus drivers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement follows a decision by Israel Railways to reduce the frequency of train lines due to a shortage in drivers and supervisors caused by the high number who have coronavirus or are in quarantine.

The reduction will take effect on Sunday.

According to the Transportation Ministry, the reduction is temporary and will mostly affect high-frequency lines. The change has been approved by the Ministry's National Authority for Public Transportation.

The Authority has also instructed the bus companies to enlist bus drivers from private bus companies to drive public intercity buses, in order to prevent disturbances to the bus services.

More information can be found on the companies' websites or by calling *8787.