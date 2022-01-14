Bedouin Arabs in the Negev continued to riot Thursday night and Friday in protest of the planting of trees carried out by the JNF in the Mulada area.

There were riots in the localities of Segev Shalom and Tel Sheva. On Route 60, stones were thrown at vehicles and damage was caused, and an investigation was opened.

The vehicle of a security guard who was on his way to the police station in Tel Sheva was stoned. The security guard managed to take cover at the police station and later it emerged that his vehicle had been set on fire.

Stones were reported on Road 80 near the Nevatim military base. Police officers from the Arad station arrived at the scene. The windows of the police car were shattered. In addition, a policeman was slightly injured and required evacuation to the hospital for medical treatment.

In addition, on Thursday night there were reports of tire fires on Road 25 and Road 80. Those detained following the violent disturbance at the Mulada interchange will be brought to court Friday.

"Israel Police are also working with increased forces during the weekend," the police statement said. "We appeal to the public to call our hotline in any case of concern. We will not allow any violent protest and will act to enforce the law against the violators."