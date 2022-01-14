First Lieutenant N., commander of the Egoz staff who accidentally fired at two IDF officers, has not managed to sleep since the incident, and is suffering great mental turmoil.

On Wednesday evening, two company commanders in the IDF's Egoz Unit, Major Ofek Aharon, 28, from Gan Yavneh, and Major Itamar Elharar, 26, from Bnei Re'em, were killed by friendly fire in the Jordan Valley.

In an interview with Yediot Aharonot, it was reported that despite N.'s anguish and mental state, he succeeded in attending one of the funerals, thanks to support and aid from his unit and commanders.

"I was sure that they were terrorists," N. told those close to him on Thursday. "I felt a danger, I was afraid, so I fired."

On Friday morning, Ido Peretz, Elharar's cousin, told Reshet Bet: "My heart refuses to believe it. The news is inconceivable. It's very hard to speak about Itamar in the past tense. Nothing will bring him back to us."

He added: "The soldier who fired - his world has also collapsed in on him. I embrace him and I pray that he will succeed in choosing life."

In the coming days, N. will be interrogated by the military police.