Ingredients:

Crockpot Shredded Chicken Chili

1 large or 2 small onions, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

3 large carrots, chopped

8 ounces sliced mushrooms

2 stalks celery, chopped

2 cups Gefen Great Northern Beans, soaked overnight

1 and 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

32 ounces (1 and 1/2 jars) Tuscanini Crushed Tomatoes

1/2 jalapeno pepper, sliced (optional)

Seasonings

1 to 2 teaspoons sea salt (or to taste)

3 tablespoons Gefen Onion Powder

2 tablespoons Gefen Garlic Powder

1/2 to 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

pepper, to taste

Garnish

fresh cilantro (checked or bug-free)

jalapeno

avocado

Prepare the Crockpot Shredded Chicken Chili:

Spray bottom of the crockpot with olive oil.

Layer onions, garlic, carrots, mushrooms, celery, and beans. Season with salt, pepper, tablespoons of the onion powder, one tablespoon of the garlic powder, and chili flakes if desired. Top with chicken, season with an additional tablespoon each of onion powder and garlic powder, and coat with crushed tomatoes. Top with jalapeno slices, if using.

Cook on low for approximately eight hours. Use two forks to gently shred the chicken directly in the crockpot. Mix to combine and serve.

Sponsored by Gefen

Courtesy of Kosher.com