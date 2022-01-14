Coconut Mousse Pineapple Confection

Ingredients:

Coconut Dacquoise

80 grams desiccated coconut

180 grams egg whites

60 grams sugar

60 grams Gefen Confectioners' Sugar

20 grams Mishpacha Flour

10 grams Gefen Almond Flour

Roasted Pineapple Filling

1 pineapple (learn how to cut a whole pineapple with Sandy Leibowitz)

brown sugar

amber rum

Coconut Mousse

12 grams gelatin powder

70 grams water

375 grams coconut cream

560 grams non-dairy whipped topping, such as Gefen

Crunchy Shell

300 grams (parve) white chocolate

200 grams cacao butter

Mirror Glaze

125 grams soy cream

17 grams glucose

150 grams sugar

25 grams plus 35 grams water, divided

yellow food coloring, prepared as a paste

6 grams gelatin powder

210 grams (parve) white chocolate

For Garnish

brown food coloring, prepared as a paste

pineapple leaves

Prepare the Coconut Dacquoise:

Beat the whites and sugar until stiff.

Then, mix the powders, and add them to the whites while mixing gently.

Use a pastry bag with a wide tip to pipe the dacquoise on a sheet of Gefen Parchment Paper. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, then bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes. Cut into small, evenly sized rectangles.

Prepare the Roasted Pineapple Filling:

Cut the pineapple in cubes, then cook it in a pan, sprinkling lightly with brown sugar. To finish, deglaze with amber rum.

Place the roasted pineapple cubes in a half-sphere silicone mold and place in the freezer for at least four hours.

Prepare the Coconut Mousse:

Pour the water over the gelatin, let it swell, then heat in the microwave until it becomes liquid.

Whip up the whipped topping until stiff. Add the coconut cream then the gelatin and mix until well incorporated.

Prepare the Shell:

Melt the cacao butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over very low heat, then add the white chocolate, mixing gently, until it is well melted and homogeneous.

Prepare the Mirror Glaze:

In a saucepan, bring the soy cream, sugar, glucose, and water to a boil, then add the coloring.

Pour the second portion of water on the gelatin, let it swell, then pour it into the pan. Mix together.

Place the white chocolate in a separate bowl. Pour the syrup mixture over the chocolate and mix gently, taking care not to incorporate air.

Assemble:

Using a piping bag, fill the molds halfway up with the coconut mousse. Place half a sphere of frozen roasted pineapple in the center, cover with mousse. To finish, add small square of coconut dacquoise. Place the molds in the freezer for at least six hours.

When removed from the freezer, the mousse should be hard. Using chopsticks, a large skewer, or the tip of a sharp knife, dip the spheres in the cacao butter/white chocolate mixture, then place on a silpat (silicone sheet) and let harden for a few minutes.

Dip the spheres into the yellow mirror glaze.

Take a small amount of yellow mirror icing, add a little brown coloring, then using a piping bag, draw small brown dots on your sphere. Finally, using tweezers, gently place small pineapple leaf stems.

