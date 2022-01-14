Israeli hospitals have begun to extend the work hours of their staff in order to compensate for a lack of manpower due to COVID-19, Kan 11 reported Thursday evening.

According to the report, staff will now work 12-hour shifts, instead of eight-hour shifts.

As of Thursday evening, 6,722 staff were quarantined - up from 5,600 that morning. The Health Ministry is therefore concerned that there may not be enough medical staff to treat all of the patients.

The report also said that on Wednesday, an agreement was signed with the Finance Ministry and the professional nurses unions regarding the change in work hours. Under the agreement, nurses will work two 12-hour shifts, instead of three eight-hour shifts, and will also receive monetary compensation.

Meanwhile, Wolfson Medical Center will begin implementing the agreement on Sunday, and Barzilai Medical Center will begin in the coming days. Both Assaf Harofeh and the Rambam Health Care Campus will begin partial implementation the coming days, while Hadassah is still examining the issue.