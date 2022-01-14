Weekly Torah Study: Beshalach

Complaints, complaints, complaints!

All these Israelites seem to do is complain!

But don't we all?

G-d solves, swiftly, graciously and generously every single problem the Israelites encounter, one after another. But still they complain. And still we complain, day after day, even though complaining never solves a problem.

It just seems to be our nature.

"Is Hashem in our midst or not?" the grumbling Israelites ask. The answer may be the source of their and our complaining natures.



