Did you find a mistake in the article or inappropriate advertisement? Report to us
"Is Hashem in our midst or not?" the grumbling Israelites ask. The answer may be the source of their and our complaining natures.
Weekly Torah Study: Beshalach
Complaints, complaints, complaints!
All these Israelites seem to do is complain!
But don't we all?
G-d solves, swiftly, graciously and generously every single problem the Israelites encounter, one after another. But still they complain. And still we complain, day after day, even though complaining never solves a problem.
It just seems to be our nature.
"Is Hashem in our midst or not?" the grumbling Israelites ask. The answer may be the source of their and our complaining natures.