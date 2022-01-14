At least four rockets targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Thursday, two Iraqi security officials said, according to The Associated Press.

Three of the missiles struck within the perimeter of the American Embassy, the officials said. Another hit a school located in a nearby residential complex. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

An Iraqi military statement said a girl and a woman were injured in the attack, without providing more details. It added the rockets had been fired from the Dora neighborhood of Baghdad.

The US Embassy in Baghdad said in a statement that its compound had been attacked by “terrorists groups attempting to undermine Iraq’s security, sovereignty, and international relations.”

Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad since the US elimination of Soleimani in January of 2020.

Last July, an explosive-laden drone attacked Erbil airport in northern Iraq. The drone reportedly targeted the US base on the airport grounds.

The incident came a day after a drone was intercepted and shot down near the US embassy in Baghdad.

Last week, the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State (ISIS) group came under fire in Iraq and Syria, but did not report any injuries.

The surge of attacks targeting bases used by the coalition came as Iran held commemorations marking the second anniversary of the elimination of Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant.