What was it about the splitting of the Red Sea that caused Moshe and the Children of Israel to burst into song, for the first time? And why doesn’t G-d perform miracles for us today?
Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share thoughts and exchange views about Hollywood movies, the challenge of making a living and faith in G-d, Especially when it comes to belief in the immortality of the soul and the resurrection of the dead.