An Israeli was critically injured and later died of his injuries and two Palestinian Arabs were lightly injured in an accident on Highway 5, near the Barkan industrial zone, on Thursday evening.

Magen David paramedics and United Hatzalah volunteers, assisted by IDF medical teams and the Red Crescent, treated the victims.

Firefighters from the Samaria Regional Station helped rescue the man from his vehicle, before he was pronounced dead.

The two men in their 30s from the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and after initial treatment at the scene, they were evacuated by a Red Crescent ambulance to a hospital in Palestinian Authority-assigned territories.