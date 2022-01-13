In light of the violent Bedouin rioting throughout the Negev that has been gaining in scope and intensity, the Regavim Movement is demanding that the Border Police and General Security Service take immediate action to secure the safety of the citizens of the Negev.

Meir Deutsch, Director General of Regavim, notes: “During the May 2021 ‘Operation Guardian of the Walls’ Riots, the security establishment reacted too slowly and too late. The highways and roads of the Negev burned for days on end, far too long and at a cost of precious lives, before security forces managed to restore calm and personal safety. We must not allow these events to repeat themselves. That is why we are demanding that immediate, proactive involvement of the GSS and Border Police.”

“The nightmare scenarios of the past two days in the Negev are a direct result of the government’s capitulation in the forestation project. As we predicted, caving in to violence and to the Raam Party’s blackmail will inevitably lead to increased violence.”

Deutsch adds, “The shocking statements made by elected officials, most notable among them by Deputy Minister Yair Golan, are fueling the conflagration that is engulfing the Negev. This is the time to take responsibility; it’s time to take a hard look and learn the hard lessons – right now, before the situation spirals even further out of control.”