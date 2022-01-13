The Federation of Hungarian Jewish Communities (Mazsihisz) has launched a digital platform where visitors can take virtual tours of Hungary’s historic synagogues.

Visitors will be able to virtually wander through Hungary’s greatest and oldest synagogues, experiencing the past and present of Hungarian Jewry. In the process, they will learn about the community’s cultural and religious traditions.

The new venture was announced at a meeting at the newly renovated Rumbach Synagoge in Budapest. Attendees included Mazsihisz President András Heisler, Mazsihisz Vice President József Horváth and Deputy State Secretary Vince Szalay-Bobrovnicky.

The new platform includes a crowdfunding venture that will display projects and opportunities to help the Hungarian Jewish community protect its heritage and spiritual legacy.

“Jews must also donate for community purposes, and this is why one of the pillars of the new digital project is presenting opportunities and goals of donations,” Horváth said.

The platform will highlight the “spiritual, cultural and religious richness of Jewish communities that no longer exist,” in order to teach about the community before the Holocaust.

The project will pay tribute to the “cultural treasures” that were lost during the Holocaust but will also serve to showcase the facets of the community and its traditions that survived and today remain intact, and that represent contemporary Hungarian Jewish life.