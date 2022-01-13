קליפ החתונה של אור ואיתמר אלחרר דודו פרנקו

The late Itamar Elharar, who was killed last night (Wednesday) near an IDF base in the Jordan Valley, married Or Sendler only a year ago.

He served with distinction as an officer in the Egoz special forces unit until his death at the age of 26. The two lived in Moshav Bnei Ram in the Nahal Sorek Regional Council.

"With a heavy heart, we begin the day with a message worthy of the book of Job," a Nahal Sorek spokeswoman said. "Itamar Elharar from Bnei Ram is one of the IDF officers who was killed last night in an operation in the Jordan Valley."

"Dear Elharar family, there are no words to express our shock and pain. The entire Nahal Sorek community mourns with you over this terrible disaster and shares in your inconceivable grief. May Heaven send you consolation, and may his soul be bound for eternal life," said Nahal Sorek council head Shay Reichner.

Two weeks ago in the Baka, Itamar was interviewed by YNET reporter Yoav Zeitun and said: "I love to be close to my soldiers, to breathe them in, to smell them, precisely when it is most difficult. The soldiers in Egoz are lions."