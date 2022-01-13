British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis is urging the UK Jewish community to take action on climate change.

As the country’s United Synagogue, the umbrella group of British Orthodox synagogues, unveils its green strategy to coincide with Tu BiShvat, Rabbi Mirvis stressed a responsibility to protect the planet, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

“Each one of us has a responsibility to safeguard and protect the planet we all share,” he said. “Not only for those who inhabit the earth now, but for the sake of all future generations.”

Rabbi Mirvis added: “It has never been more important for humanity to anticipate the consequences of our continued reliance on phenomena such as fossil fuels and unsustainable manufacturing processes."

He mentioned the Talmud adage that someone who is wise “anticipates the consequences of their behaviour.”

“Can we now rise to this epoch-defining challenge and safeguard the planet for the sake of our descendants?” asked Rabbi Mirvis who participated in the COP26 climate change summit in 2021.

The United Synagogue, as well as Rabbi Mirvis’s office, announced a plan to end the use of disposables, begin running green audits of synagogues, turn land that is not being used back into nature, and to ecologically manage their investments.

The plan will create a program for employees to lease electric cars. They will also plant 37,000 trees as part of the 2022 Queen’s Jubilee celebration.