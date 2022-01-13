The leaders of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria issued a special message to their residents strongly criticizing the conduct of the current government and calling on the residents to attend a demonstration tonight in front of the Prime Minister's Office.

In the letter, the council heads and municipal leaders outlined their main complaints, including the increasing number of terrorist attacks, the expansion of PA control in Area C, the delegitimization and dehumanization of Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria the battle for open spaces in Judea and Samaria, the continued failure to regulate the 'young settlements,' the failure to upgrade the road infrastructure to ensure safety, and the failure to build in the settlements.

"In this situation, we can no longer remain silent. We have decided to establish a joint headquarters for the councils in Judea and Samaria and to embark on a comprehensive and broad struggle until the situation changes substantially both on the ground and in all of this government's treatment of the residents of Judea and Samaria. Today, the 1-month anniversary of the murder of Yehuda Dimmentman, we will all stand before the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem and say: Enough," the letter reads.

"Unfortunately, senior government ministers are joining the time-consuming campaign of hatred of the far-left organizations against the residents of Judea and Samaria. The Arab rioters in all areas receive a boost and increase terrorism against us, and a Zionist response is not only impossible but the opposite happens. When government ministers compete with each other over who will hurt the settlements and the residents of Judea and Samaria more, these ministers and the entire government have lost their right and their legitimacy to continue serving the public in Israel.

The council heads addressed the threat of evacuation of the Homesh yeshiva. "The murder of Yehuda Dimentman was the culmination of this process and on the other hand, the government's response to the murder - the evacuation of the Homesh yeshiva as decided - is folly and a crime against Zionism. We also point out the strategic danger that hovers over the future of Judea and Samaria and warn - we are reaching the point of no return: Unfortunately the Israeli government chooses to completely ignore a well-planned occupation of Judea and Samaria that is advanced daily and systematically by the Palestinian Authority and the European Union. They are building new towns and villages, occupying strategic areas under agricultural cover, and creating strangulation rings on the Israeli settlements and all with the knowledge and silence that there is agreement on the part of the Israeli government. In the past year, this activity has intensified greatly and is approaching the point of no return."

"We turn to you, dear residents, and ask you to come with your families and friends and stand with us in this demonstration. Together, united, we will get through this difficult period. Together, as one person, the government and its leader will be told - so enough."