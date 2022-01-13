Torah scrolls stolen from a Jerusalem synagogue were located and returned Thursday morning to the synagogue's sexton.

The three Torah scrolls had been stolen from the synagogue during a break-in over the weekend.

The break-in was reported by the synagogue's sexton, who said that a suspect had taken three Torah scrolls from the Holy Ark, put them in garbage bags, and left the synagogue. Following the report, police began investigating.

On Wednesday, the suspect was arrested by Jerusalem district police, and taken for questioning. Following his arrest, police investigators succeeded in discovering where the suspect had hidden the Torah scrolls. A search of the location revealed a suitcase, which contained the three scrolls, which were returned to the sexton on Thursday morning.

Police officer Lior Ben Shalom, of the Lev Habira police station, which had been charged with the investigation, explained: "Officers from the Lev Habira police station began rapid investigative activities, which led yesterday to the arrest of the suspect in the incident."

"Following an extensive investigation, police investigators succeeded in locating the Torah scrolls, which had been hidden in a storage room in the city. This morning, the scrolls were returned to their owners.

"Israel Police and the Jerusalem District will continue to act with determination to fight criminals in general and property criminals in particular."