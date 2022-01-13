Data from Israel's Health Ministry shows a dramatic rise in the number of haredi children who are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the data, which was published as part of a campaign to raise awareness in the haredi community, in the past week there was a 44% rise in the number of haredi children getting vaccinated, due to leading rabbis' calls for parents to vaccinate their children.

"Leading rabbis in the hasidic, Sephardic, and Lithuanian-haredi communities have appealed to parents to vaccinate their children and protect them from illness and long-term coronavirus symptoms - and the parents have responded and vaccinated [them]," the Ministry's campaign reported.

Alongside the importance of vaccinations, the campaign headquarters emphasized the importance of taking precautions in order to protect the elderly population and prevent infections and illness.

"In any case of doubt - get tested," the headquarters added. "If you have symptoms - don't come! Wear a mask, and if you are over 60, avoid unnecessary gatherings and meetings."

Earlier on Thursday, Kikar Hashabbat reported that haredim are testing positive more frequently than those in other sectors, something which it noted had not been seen in previous waves of the virus.