Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the nuclear talks in Vienna, Austria, and the possible return to a nuclear agreement with Iran.

In their conversation, Bennett emphasized the importance of taking a determined position against Iran's advancement of its nuclear project.

A statement from Bennett's office described the conversation as "good," and said that the two spoke about a number of issues, and especially about regional security.

The two also agreed to continue their close cooperation in the region. They also discussed global security issues.

President Putin invited Bennett and his wife to visit St. Petersburg, and Bennett wished Putin a happy New Year.