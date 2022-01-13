The IDF is establishing a commission of inquiry headed by Gen. (res.) Noam Tivon, to investigate the tragic shooting of two IDF soldiers on Wednesday night in the Jordan Valley near their base.

The head of the IDF's Central Command, Yehuda Fuchs, described the incident: "An officer who went to investigate the theft of night-vision equipment encountered two officers whom he believed to be terrorists and fired at them at short range."

"In the Nebi Musa area there are several units with a number of tents nearby, and a night prior to this incident, a night-vision device was stolen from this unit and senior officers decided to investigate the theft.

"While an officer was engaged in investigating the theft, the two other officers were patrolling the area, also in order to investigate the theft, without coordination between them. They perceived a figure at a distance of around 200 meters and began to advance toward it, considering it suspicious.

"At the same time, the first officer suddenly heard a noise from behind and was convinced that it was an enemy. He opened fire at the other two soldiers due to this error.

"Medical personnel were immediately summoned but were forced to determine the deaths of the two officers."