Itamar Elharar, the IDF soldier who was killed on Wednesday night in a friendly-fire incident in the Jordan Valley, married Ohr Sandlar just a year ago. He was 26 years old at the time of his death.

Elharar served in the Egoz brigade, and was killed when a fellow brigade member mistakenly believed he was being shot at by an intruder to their Jordan Valley base and shot back into the dark, fatally wounding Elharar and another soldier, Ofek Aharon.

Elharar was a resident of Bnei Re'em in the Nahal Sorek regional council area.

"With a heavy heart, we start the day with tragic news: Itamar Elharar of Bnei Re'em, an IDF officer, was killed last night in the course of a mission in the Jordan Valley," a spokesperson from the Nahal Sorek council announced on Thursday.

Shai Reichner, head of the Nahal Sorek regional council, said, "Itamar will always occupy a place in our hearts and will be remembered as a man of values, a modest man always with a smile on his face, someone whose great love for the Land and for his fellow man characterized his life and the path he took.

"To the wonderful Elharar family, there are no words to express the loss and the grief. The community of Nahal Sorek grieves together with you in this terrible and incomprehensible tragedy. May G-d send you consolation, and may Itamar's soul be bound up in the bond of eternal life."