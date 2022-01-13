Israel's Health Ministry on Thursday morning reported that nearly 50,000 (48,095) new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed across the country on Wednesday.

At the same time, the number of hospitalized patients rose to 879, with 283 patients in serious condition, including 76 whose condition is critical and 65 who are intubated.

Thus far, 8,290 people have died of coronavirus in Israel, sixteen of them since Sunday.

Of the coronavirus test results received Wednesday, 11.97% were positive - a slight drop from Tuesday's 12.08%. The infection coefficient also registered a drop, with the number for January 2 - the last day for which it is available - standing at 1.91, down from 2.02 on January 1 and 2.08 on December 31.

The Health Ministry also noted that 3.42% of all those recovered from COVID-19 have experienced re-infection - a sharp rise from last week's 1.81% and the 2.16% reported on Monday.