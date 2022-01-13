When Yamina MK Amichai Chikli voted with the opposition on the controversial Citizenship Law a few days ago, it didn’t make headlines; Chikli has been merely a nominal member of his party since the current government was formed. Now, however, Chikli is starting to make tentative plans for his political future beyond the Yamina party, and has begun reaching out to possible allies.

The first-term politician is reportedly undecided whether to form his own party (with himself at its helm) or whether to join up with the Likud party. In an interview that will be published in full in Friday’s edition of Israel Hayom, Chikli states that one of the ideas he is seriously thinking about is establishing a new party made up of “dominant” personalities from the national camp.

Chikli is already putting out feelers; he sent a text-message to Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, for instance, writing that he would be delighted to meet with her. Alroy-Preis did not respond, however. Chikli also set up a meeting with former professional basketball player Omri Casspi, via a mutual friend, and during their conversation over a meal in a restaurant, he threw out the idea of Casspi joining him in a new political venture. Casspi reportedly declined the offer, explaining that he was busy with projects in the sports world and in investments, and that he had no interest in entering politics.

Chikli even reached out to a Knesset member from the Yesh Atid party, to no avail, but some of his other efforts have been more fruitful. Yosef Hadad, director of the “Beyachad” organization which works to build bridges between Israel’s Arab population and Jewish citizens, responded positively, and even asked to be given a realistic spot on the new party’s list.

Another option is joining up with the Likud party, given that Chikli recognizes Netanyahu as the leader of the national camp and would have no problem serving under him. However, if Netanyahu goes, the equation changes; Chikli sees the Likud party today as essentially ranged around Netanyahu and relying on the former premier for much of its standing. Currently wavering around the 30-seat mark in polls, as it has been for years, all that could change if Netanyahu resigns or is ousted.

Potential contenders for the Likud top-spot include Yisrael Katz, Yuli Edelstein, and Nir Barkat. However, informal polling within Knesset circles has suggested to Chikli that he, himself, could potentially be a stronger contender for the position of Likud leader, and just perhaps this is the direction he will choose to take.

