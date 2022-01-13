The United Nations (UN) United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) will cease noting separately the number of "settlers" who were killed.

The UN agency purportedly reports on the victims of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and publishes the number of Palestinian and Israeli casualties, both killed or wounded, from 2008.

Late last year, Israel National News - Arutz Sheva reported that the OCHA website divides those Israelis injured or killed in the conflict into three groups: security forces, civilians, and "settlers."

After Eli Kay was murdered near the Western Wall in November, he was counted among the "settlers" killed, even though it was widely publicized that he lived in Modi'in, which is within Israel's pre-1967 borders.

After Arutz Sheva's report and a request sent by Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan to the United Nations Secretary General and OCHA agreed to end classifying "settlers" separately from other civilians. Instead, all Israeli civilians killed in the conflict will be classed under the "Israeli civilians" category, with the number of settlers written in parentheses.