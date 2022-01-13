The area of ​​Mount Muhammad ben Ali, located a few kilometers north of the city of Palmyra in eastern Syria, Serves as a fortified compound of the radical Shiite axis led by Iran.

The site is equipped with medium-range and long-range surface-to-surface missiles inside fortified shafts.

In our estimation, the medium-range missiles are of the Fateh 110 type or Shahab 1 or Shahab 2, ranging from 300 kilometers to 500 kilometers (187 miles to 312 miles).

The long-range missiles are Scud D (a Russian-made missile owned by Iran, the Syrian army, and also by Hezbollah) or Zolfaghar (a long-range version of Fatah 110) that reach a range of up to 750 km (468 miles). It should be noted that Fatah 110 missiles (also called M600) constitute the main array of Hezbollah’s medium-range missiles and Hezbollah’s missile accuracy project focuses on them.

The missiles we mentioned above can threaten almost the entire territory of the State of Israel: Northern Israel (distance of about 186 miles, about 300 kilometers, from Mount Muhammad Ben Ali by air), Haifa area (distance of about 223 miles, about 360 kilometers), Tel Aviv area (distance of about 261 miles, about 420 kilometers) and even threaten the area of ​​the city of Beer Sheva and south of it.

These missiles can also threaten the Deir a-Zour area and the al-Hasaka area in northeastern Syria, and the a-Tenaf area in southeastern Syria, where U.S. forces are operating.

The area of ​​the city of Palmyra is a significant part of the land corridor within Syria. The radical Shiite axis led by Iran has deployed many forces in the Palmyra area. In light of this and topographic analysis of the area, we highly estimate that air defense systems (probably made in Iran) were installed to secure the land corridor in general and the surface-to-surface missiles stationed there in particular.

Tal Beeri is Director of the Research Department at Alma, an education and research center, dedicated to researching the security challenges on Israel’s northern borders and educating opinion-makers from research centers, academia, and others on the multi-dimensional complexities in the Middle East.