After the funeral of his mother, former First Lady Aura Herzog, on Wednesday, President Isaac Herzog spoke with the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who wished to convey their condolences for the death of his mother.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi called the President, offered his encouragement, and sought to console him at this difficult hour. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shared that he identifies with the President’s sorrow, having lost his own father.

The Crown Prince added that he has heard many good things about the President’s late mother and that he is sure, having heard about her many years of impressive work, that her name will be commemorated in a suitably honorable manner.

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas also called President Herzog and asked to convey his condolences to him and to his family.

“There is no doubt that the loss of a mother is a very difficult loss. I share your sorrow,” he said.

President Herzog extended his thanks on behalf of himself and his family for the gesture and the words of comfort.