Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet received the fourth dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, Channel 12 News reported on Wednesday.

Netanyahu, who was one of the biggest proponents of the COVID-19 vaccines and said they were the only way out of the pandemic, has also not yet made an appointment for the fourth vaccine.

Sources close to Netanyahu, who is 72 years old, say that he performed an antibody test and that he will be vaccinated soon.

The opposition leader's office told Channel 12 News that he "acts and will continue to act in accordance with the recommendations of the Ministry of Health."

On Wednesday evening, Netanyahu released a video in which he emphasized the importance of the first, second and third vaccines.