President Isaac Herzog has received over the past few days messages and letters of condolence from world leaders following the death of his mother, former First Lady Aura Herzog, widow of the Sixth President of Israel, Chaim Herzog.

Among the well-wishers were the President of the United States, the President of Russia, the King of Bahrain, the King of Jordan, the King of Spain, the President of Turkey, the President of Egypt, the President of France, the President of Greece, the President of Singapore, the President of Ecuador, the President of Georgia, the President of Moldova, the President of Armenia, the President of Cyprus, the nations of Brazil, Rwanda, Guatemala, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, Thailand, Romania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Jewish leaders from around the world.

Joe Biden, President of the United States of America, wrote, “I was saddened to hear of the passing of your mother, Aura. I extend my sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to you, your family, and all of the people of Israel as you mourn her loss. Your mother was an extraordinary individual who dedicated her life to the nation she loved. In this time of sorrow, I hope you find comfort in reflecting on the lives she touched over her many years of service to her country.”

President Biden added in a handwritten postscript: “Your mother was someone who I admired greatly. To this day, I feel honored that I met her.”

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, wrote to President Herzog: “Please accept the deepest condolences on the passing of your mother Aura Herzog. For each of us the mother is the closest and dearest person, her death is an irreparable loss. I sincerely share your grief. I wish you and your family courage and fortitude in this difficult hour.”

Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic: “Having been informed of your mother’s death, I want to share my condolences and express to you my friendship and support.”

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey: “Knowing very well that mothers’ places can never be fulfilled, I wholeheartedly share your sorrow, and wish sincere condolences on behalf of my Nation and myself. I wish Your Excellency and your grieving family, patience and steadiness.”

Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain: “On behalf of the people and government of the Kingdom of Bahrain, we extend our sincere condolences to Your Excellency and to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow mercy and forgiveness on the deceased, and for your excellency and her relatives patience and solace.”

Felipe VI, King of Spain: “On behalf of the Spanish Government and people I wish to convey to you my most sincere condolences over such sorrowful loss. The Queen joins me in extending our deepest sympathy to your family.”

Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic: “It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of your mother Aura Herzog, a pioneer woman, a social and environmental activist, who passionately worked for the public good, the welfare of her compatriots, and the progress of her nation.”

Halimah Yacob, President of the Republic of Singapore: “Singapore was honoured to host Mrs Herzog when she accompanied the late President Chaim Herzog on a State Visit in 1986. On that occasion, a species of orchid was named in her honour. May her memory continue to be a blessing.”

Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia: “Mrs. Aura Herzog’s devotion to the cause of the State of Israel is exemplary. As a social activist, First Lady, and a mother, she fought for the prosperity of Israel and raised a brilliant family. I am certain that Her legacy will continue to live on and inspire ideals of culture, patriotism and devotion for the new generations.”