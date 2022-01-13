The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot has asked for information from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), NBC News reported Wednesday.

In a letter, Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said he wanted to hear about conversations McCarthy may have had with Trump and other White House staffers in the days surrounding the riot.

McCarthy had told Fox News that he had a conversation with Trump as the attack unfolded.

Thompson proposed a meeting with McCarthy for early February, according to NBC.

The committee has requested information from other lawmakers, including Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, but McCarthy is the highest-ranking GOP lawmaker sought out by the committee.

Jordan said on Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. The committee later accused Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate.

The House committee has subpoenaed a slew of close associates of Trump. The House has already voted to hold two of them - former White House senior advisor Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows - in contempt of Congress for noncompliance with the subpoena.