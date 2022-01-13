New Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra announced on his personal Twitter account on Wednesday night that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Reuters reported.

Hoekstra said he would isolate while waiting for a PCR test to confirm the result of an antigen self-test, reported DutchNews.nl.

Hoekstra, who was only sworn in on Monday, was in Brussels on Tuesday where he met with the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, and with Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes.

He becomes the second member of the Netherlands’ new cabinet to go into quarantine this week, after Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag tested positive for the virus on the weekend.

Last month, the former Dutch queen Princess Beatrix tested positive for the coronavirus.

Several world leaders have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, most notably US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive twice.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei tested positive for the virus in September of 2020.

In August, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel tested positive for COVID-19.

In November, French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case and entered a 10-day isolation period.

Earlier this week, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tested positive for COVID-19, marking the second time in a year that he has contracted the virus.