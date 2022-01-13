First publication: The IDF on Wednesday informed the family of Muhammad Jaradat, the second member of the terrorist cell which murdered Yehuda Dimentman, that their home would be demolished.

According to the demolition order presented to the terrorist's family, the IDF intends to demolish the entire home where the terrorist lived before murdering Dimentman. In the coming days, the family will be able to submit objections to the IDF before the order is signed.

Jaradat, as noted, is the second terrorist who was an accomplice in the attack in which Dimentman was murdered. The first terrorist is his cousin Mahmoud Jaradat. Three other Palestinian Arabs assisted in the attack.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced about a week ago that the family of Mahmoud Jaradat had been notified of the IDF's intention to demolish the floor on which the terrorist lived.

Dimentman, a 25-year-old father, was murdered last month in a drive-by terror attack.

An investigation revealed that two terrorists ambushed the yeshiva students in the bushes, firing at short range towards the vehicle in which Dimentman and his two friends were driving home. Dimentman was pronounced dead at the scene, and his friends were evacuated to hospital.

Dimentman is survived by his widow Ettya, and his infant son.