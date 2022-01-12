Senior Religious Zionist rabbis affiliated with the 'Rabbanei Torat Haaretz Hatovah' organization signed a letter Wednesday opposing Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana's conversion reforms.

The letter was signed by Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Rabbi Dov Lior, Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Rabbi Chaim Steiner, Rabbi Eitan Izman, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Zephaniah Drori, Rabbi David Chai HaCohen, Rabbi Uri Cohen, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, Rabbi Isser Klonsky, Rabbi Mordechai Sternberg, Rabbi Yaakov Shapira and Rabbi Yosef Artziel.

"The Chief Rabbinate of Israel is the body that gives the State of Israel its unique weight and Jewish character. It is the only body authorized to manage religious affairs in the country. In light of this - any change in religious matters can be made only by the Chief Rabbinate of Israel," the rabbis wrote.

"The conversion process has many implications for the existence and unity of the people of Israel, it must continue to be under the sole authority of the Chief Rabbinate. The kashrut system must also continue to be conducted under the authority and responsibility of the Chief Rabbinate," the added.

"Anything which is done on these and other religious issues without the full coordination of the Chief Rabbinate will not be recognized by us. We join the Chief Rabbinate's determination that any rabbi may give kashrut status only where he serves as rabbi."

Last week, after Rabbi Druckman signaled his support for the Chief Rabbinate Council's decision against Minister Kahana's conversion reforms, he made it clear that he supports the law in principle, but opposes a law that the Chief Rabbinate opposes.

Rabbi Druckman told Channel 12 News: "Matan Kahana's law is good in the current reality. I know the wording of the law and in principle support conversion by municipal rabbis, but I will not be able to support a law that the Chief Rabbinate opposes."