Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) addressed the government's working relationship with the Biden Administrations and stressed that it is not always possible to boast about achievements which have been made.

"We have achievements, but we prefer to bring the result and not boast in public, because it can create a problem with the Americans or with the coalition partners," Shaked said in an interview with Oved Perl in the Matzav Haruach newspaper.

"We prefer to bring achievements and keep quiet," she said. "We don't campaign about it and are not interviewed about it in the media. We do not post about it or tweet about it."

"I hope that over time our electorate, which is smart and prudent, will eventually look at the range of achievements," she noted. "We have built a government, we have passed a budget, we are dealing with the housing problem, we are dealing with the problem of the cost of living, we have raised the salaries of soldiers and girls in the national service, we have included Religious Zionist schools in the base budget, we have significantly increased the budget for regional councils in Judea and Samaria. We are building in Judea and Samaria in a very beautiful way through a democratic government. We are promoting Atarot, we have made a historic decision in the Golan Heights. I hope they will understand that."