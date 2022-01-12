Amazon has removed a Nazi propaganda film from its streaming service following protest against the company for making available Nazi propaganda films without a disclaimer or editorial comments.

"Following the publication of our report, Prime Video has removed the Nazi propaganda film 'Triumph of the Will' from their streaming platform," Former NY Assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Antisemitism Dov Hikind tweeted.

"It’s an important victory but there are a number of obviously hateful Nazi films still for sale."

The move by Amazon came after Americans Against Antisemitism said that 30 Nazi propaganda films were available to stream or to buy on Amazon in unedited form, without a disclaimer and without historical or editorial comments.

The advocacy group wrote an open letter to Amazon about its concerns over the library of Nazi films. The list included infamously antisemitic titles such as Der Ewige Jude/The Eternal Jew, Triumph of the Will by Leni Riefenstahl and The Rothschilds’ Shares in Waterloo.

“It appears Amazon is a hotbed of Nazi propaganda. Literal, original, unadulterated Nazi propaganda that was produced in the Third Reich,” the letter said.

“In 2021, it’s the overwhelming consensus in media and academia that original hate content, be it Mein Kampf or Triumph of the Will, should never be presented without adequate prefatory context and, if done correctly, never presented continuously or in its entirety (with or without comment to break up the content so as not to satisfy the nefarious intentions of war-criminal propagandists).”

The letter noted that “the original-version Nazi films offered by Amazon do not do this.” It called the Nazi propaganda films available on Amazon Prime Video “sickening.”