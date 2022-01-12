Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday paid respects at the casket of his late mother, former First Lady Aura Herzog, lying in state at the President's Residence in Jerusalem.

The President was accompanied by First Lady Michal Herzog, his siblings Mike, Joel, and Ronit, and other family members.

The general public was invited to pay last respects to the late Mrs. Aura Herzog, widow of the Sixth President of Israel, Chaim Herzog, at the President's Residence.

Aura passed away overnight Sunday at her home, aged 97. She will be buried next to her husband, the sixth president of Israel, on Mount Herzl.

The funeral service will commence at 14:00 at the Great Leaders of the Nation Plot on Mount Herzl, where eulogies will be delivered.