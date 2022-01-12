Likud MK and former Finance Minister Yisrael Katz lambasted his successor, Finance Minister Avidgor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Wednesday, comparing his policies regarding limits on government COVID grants to businesses to terrorism.

Speaking with Radio 103FM Wednesday, Katz accused Liberman of committing “terror attacks” against Israelis.

“The Finance Minister is carrying out mass terror attacks on citizens of the State of Israel.”

Turning to the Bedouin riots in the south targeting Jewish National Fund planting of trees in the Mulada area, Katz said the government’s response highlighted the United Arab List’s power within the coalition.

“When [United Arab List chairman Mansour] Abbas comes and gives an ultimatum – ‘I want you to stop planting trees in the Negev’ – this should set off a massive red light. If they don’t let us plant trees in the Negev, here in the Jewish state, that means there is an effort to take over these lands.”

“I know Mansour Abbas; I know how the [southern branch of the] Islamic Movement works – cheating and denying. I don’t believe a single word from Mansour Abbas.”