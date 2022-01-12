Israel broke a new record with over 43,815 new coronavirus cases diagnosed Tuesday, Israel's Health Ministry reported Wednesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, Israel had 222,877 active coronavirus cases, and 781 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

Of those hospitalized, 254 are in serious condition, and 84 of those are in critical condition. There are 63 intubated coronavirus patients and 12 on ECMO (heart and lung) machines.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,274 people have died of coronavirus, including 12 in the past seven days.

Health Ministry data also showed that there are now 156,393 in quarantine across Israel.

Of the COVID-19 test results received Tuesday, 12.09% were positive, the highest percentage since September 2021.

The infection coefficient for Saturday, January 1, the last day it is available for, is 2.02, a slight drop from one day earlier, when it was 2.08.