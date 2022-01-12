The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol wants to talk to Rudy Giuliani, who served as former President Donald Trump’s attorney.

The chairman of the committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), told CNN on Tuesday that the committee will seek information from the former New York City Mayor at some point.

"He's an integral part of whatever happens," Thompson said.

Asked whether the committee plans to talk to Giuliani at some point, Thompson replied, “At some point, absolutely.”

Asked if the committee will subpoena Giuliani, Thompson said the panel is “working through the process.”

The House committee has subpoenaed a slew of close associates of Trump. The House has already voted to hold two of them - former White House senior advisor Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows - in contempt of Congress for noncompliance with the subpoena.

In June, Giuliani's law license was temporarily suspended in New York. At the time, a court ruled "there is uncontroverted evidence" that Giuliani "communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."

A month later, Giuliani's law license was also suspended in Washington, DC.